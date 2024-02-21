'Money Heist' universe expands: Netflix renews 'Berlin' for season 2

Fans of the charismatic and complex Berlin from Money Heist can rejoice! Netflix has officially greenlit a second season for the spin-off series Berlin, following its successful debut.



The first season of Berlin delved into the life of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin, before his time with the Professor and the infamous Dali mask-wearing crew. The series, led by the captivating performance of Pedro Alonso reprising his role, captivated audiences worldwide.

According to Netflix, Berlin emerged as a global hit, reaching the top 10 in 91 countries and ranking no 9 among non-English language series on the platform. This impressive viewership, coupled with the show's critical acclaim, undoubtedly played a significant role in securing its renewal.

The news comes with confirmation that the original cast will return for season 2. This includes Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, and Joel Sánchez, all reprising their respective roles alongside Alonso.

The series creators, Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato will also be back at the helm, promising another thrilling adventure for Berlin and his crew.

Filming for Berlin season 2 is expected to begin in 2025, with an official release date yet to be announced. While details about the upcoming season's plot remain under wraps, fans can anticipate more high-stakes heists, thrilling twists, and the return of Berlin's signature charm and audacity.

This renewal marks another chapter in the expanding universe of Money Heist, solidifying its position as one of Netflix's most popular and enduring franchises.

With Berlin season 2 on the horizon, fans can prepare to be re-immersed in the world of adrenaline-fueled heists and complex characters.