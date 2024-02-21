Halle Bailey's pregnancy 'just happened' says DDG

Halle Bailey and DDG Bailey thought they were meant to be parents.

The 26-year-old YouTuber sat down with the host of The Jason Lee Show on Wednesday to talk about the moment he and the 23-year-old actress from The Colour Purple decided they were serious about starting a family, as revealed in an exclusive sneak peek that People magazine was given.

In the tape, when Lee inquired about the couple's pregnancy, DDG said, "It kinda just happened."

"We weren't aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened," he said. "What are we going to do?"

The young pair, who revealed their relationship to the world in March 2022, had a lot going on at the time, according to Lee, who questioned the rapper of Moonwalking in Calabasas about how they decided that starting a family was the right decision for them.

“You’re on tour, and you’re successful in your own right and have been. She’s successful in her own right, and just came out of the biggest movie, like ever, and all the drama that came with that,” Lee said.

Regarding Bailey and DDG continuing their pregnancy during a period when everyone was focused on them, Lee remarked, "That's a very big adult conversation in your early 20s."

“Both of us have the same interest in being parents,” DDG replied. “And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it.”