Blake Lively realised many things from Super Bowl outing with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively shares Super Bowl experience on social media

Blake Lively surely had more than just a game-watching experience from the actress’ outing at the Super Bowl with BFF Taylor Swift.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress revealed that she experienced a significant turning point in her motherhood journey earlier this month on February 11, when she went to Las Vegas with Taylor Swift to support the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was the first time she had gone out without any of her four children.

"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever," Blake wrote on an Instagram post on Feb. 20, talking about her daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023, with Ryan Reynolds.

She also tried something different on her rare mom's night out, dressing dedicatedly for the Super Bowl, saying it was also the first time she “wore trousers that were shoes”.

Blake posted more pictures from the girls' trip, showing off her red Adidas tracksuit—complete with the shoe pants—while posing in her hotel room in Las Vegas.

In addition, the Gossip Girl star flaunted her impressive collection of bracelets, making light of the joke that she "borrowed more jewellery than the skeleton in the Pirates of Caribbean ride."

She also had a bracelet with the Deadpool & Wolverine poster design on it, dedicated to her husband Ryan.

"I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn't realize it wasn't '07," Blake said of the bracelet.

The 36-year-old took part in the afterparty celebration after watching the Chiefs win the trophy, but she did reflect on her party days being over in a joke.

"I went clubbing," she quipped. "Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like."



