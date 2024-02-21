Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin vacation PDA: Star couple enjoy in Mexico

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson enjoy vacation in Mexico

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seem to be having a beach vacation filled with love.



Just a few days after Madame Web made its theatrical debut, the 34-year-old actress and the 46-year-old lead vocalist of Coldplay were photographed together, holding hands while wading in the ocean in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Monday.

Johnson was wearing a plain white one-piece, while looked comfy in patterned grey swim trunks. The two seemed to be staring out at the waves observing them.

Johnson and Martin, who started dating in 2017, have maintained an intensely private relationship. The couple hardly ever goes to events together and minimises their PDA even if they do show up together.

The U.K.-born singer was previously wed to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 till 2016. The former couple has two children, Moses, 17, and Apple, 19.

As a matter of fact, Paltrow and Johnson are good friends.

The Ironman actress even posted a cheerful photo of herself holding hands with Johnson on Instagram in November, as part of a Q&A session with her 8.3 million followers.

The women were seen standing together on a calm street, looking adorable in caps, jackets, jeans and trainers in the picture. With one hand firmly clasped in union, each put the other warmly in their coat pocket.