Beyoncé achieves historic milestone as first black woman to lead country chart

Beyoncé to drop country album 'Act II' on March 29.

Beyoncé has achieved another groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Black woman to reach the top of the Hot Country Songs chart with her latest hit, Texas Hold ‘Em.

This accomplishment follows widespread acclaim for her new country tracks from notable artists in the genre, including Maren Morris and Lainey Wilson, who warmly embraced the 42-year-old superstar into the community.

Texas Hold 'Em, released on February 11 and swiftly sent to country radio just two days later, dethroned Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' duet I Remember Everything, which had held the top position for 20 consecutive weeks.

Beyoncé's other country offering, 16 Carriages, also released on the same day, made a strong debut at number 9 on the chart.

Her two new country songs made their debut in a Verizon commercial aired during CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII.

The Grammy-winning artist, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, is gearing up to release a full country album titled Act II on March 29, following her 2022 Renaissance LP.

Her recent feat marks her as the first and only woman to lead both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

A Twitter user, @jussatto, shared their experience of requesting the song at Ada, Oklahoma-based station KYKC, only to receive an email stating the station does not play Beyoncé as it primarily focuses on country music.