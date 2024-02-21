Machine Gun Kelly shows off TOTAL BLACKOUT with new body tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly reveals new body tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly seems to be “starting over” with his new exotic tattoo look.



The rapper, called MGK in short, is used to getting inked; having tattoos all over his body honouring his music, birthplace, fiancée Megan Fox, and other subjects.

However, the Emo Girl singer has now experimented with something new.

On Tuesday, the musician, originally named Colson Baker, displayed his stunning new blackout tattoos on Instagram.

In the new tattoo, MGK got most of his arms, shoulders, and chest covered in ink, getting it done by famous tattoo artist Roxx.

“For spiritual purposes only,” Baker, 33, wrote in the caption.

The design showed the shape of a cross on his chest and lines down his arms where some of his more older tattoos peeked through.

Roxx also shared a picture of the finished design on social media and claimed to have "never met a tougher one."

“Thanks for the joy and the pain,” MGK responded to the post in the comments.

While some of his fans were appalled that MGK had covered off some of his most recognisable tattoos, including numerous references to his hometown of Cleveland, others applauded the singer for his determination.

“Wow. All dat previous work down da drain,” one person criticised, while another commented, “you Had such an awesome bodysuit… this is yikes.”

Amidst critics, a third defended the rapper's new wild look.

“It’s not him getting rid of his old tattoos. Look at it spiritually, he’s starting over. He’s changing himself and evolving into something stronger and better,” they wrote.

Megan Fox hasn't provided a reaction to her husband's new look.