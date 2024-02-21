Timothée Chalamet raves about Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler in Dune 2

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, featured on EW Digital cover.

Timothee Chalamet, alongside his Dune: Part Two co-stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, graced the digital cover of Entertainment Weekly in a feature released on Tuesday.

In an extensive interview with the media outlet, the 28-year-old actor lauded his fellow cast members as 'superpower actors,' expressing admiration for their talent and versatility.

Chalamet, who recently confessed to feeling slightly uneasy during the movie's romantic scenes, praised the ability of his co-stars to seamlessly blend spectacle with authenticity.

"They know instinctively how to exist in a movie of this size and really bring a strong presence, while also keeping the naturalism alive," he remarked.

Following its release in March 2021, the feature garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, culminating in six Academy Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, reflecting on his role in Dune, highlighted a significant scene where his character, Paul Atreides, delivers a speech entirely in Chakobsa, a language crafted specifically for the film.

Recounting the experience, he expressed his enjoyment of immersing himself in the language during filming, emphasizing the dedication invested in bringing authenticity to the scene.

Director Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on both films, praised his performance in the pivotal scene, describing it as unexpectedly emotional.

Zendaya, discussing her role as Chani in the upcoming sequel, highlighted director Denis emphasis on her character's development.