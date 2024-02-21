King Charles’ cancer diagnoses to make Prince Harry return to royal duties?

Prince Harry to take back royal title amid King Charles illness

Prince Harry is expected to take back his royal title, resume his duties and return as a working royal amid the cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles.



But the Duke of Sussex has a very clear decision, and he made it clear a year ago.

With the Princess of Wales unable to attend engagements due to abdominal surgery while King Charles is on a leave of absence from public life owing to cancer treatment, the monarch is left with few important individuals to carry out royal obligations.

Due to the lack of working royals, many have questioned if Harry, who is now residing in the US, will be able to support his father and family.

But approximately a year ago, during an appearance with Good Morning America, Harry already answered the question about his potential to return to the royal life.

“No, I don't think it is ever going to be possible,” Meghan Markle’s husband said bluntly.

"Even if there is an agreement, or an agreement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable," he further denied the possibility.

According to earlier reports, Harry was willing to temporarily take over while his father receives cancer treatment.

However, Buckingham Palace refuted Harry's claim that he has said he would be willing to take the lead.

According to additional sources, Harry would never be allowed a temporary position as well, particularly in light of the "clear" agreement that was signed when the Sussexes decided to retire from their royal duties in 2020.

"Those terms were quite clear, and the King's illness hasn't altered that," a source told Telegraph.

Harry and Meghan live in California now with their two kids, announcing their last engagement as royal workers in March 2020.