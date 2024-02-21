Prince William issues apology for Princess of Wales missing beloved event

Prince William, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010, made a solo appearance at this year's EE Film Awards, where he expressed regret for the absence of the Princess of Wales.

Speaking with Elaine Bedell, CEO of the Southbank Centre, the Prince apologized for Catherine's nonattendance, stating, "I’m sorry Catherine’s not here. She does love the BAFTAs."

Despite his esteemed position within the awards, Prince William admitted to watching "the fewest" number of films he ever had, attributing this to other pressing matters on his mind.

He further revealed during his conversation with Elaine that all the films he views, Catherine watches alongside him.

Last year, Prince William attended the awards accompanied by the Princess of Wales.

However, this year, he walked the red carpet alone and was seated next to actress and Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett during the ceremony.

Concerns regarding the Princess of Wales' health arose after she underwent abdominal surgery last month.

Kensington Palace announced that she is unlikely to resume public duties until after Easter, following her discharge from the hospital in late January.