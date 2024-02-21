Sofia Vergara demands Los Angeles court to dismiss RCH lawsuit against her

Sofia Vergara says former contractor used lawsuit to “publicise a false narrative about situation

Sofia Vergara has reportedly demanded former contractor’s lawsuit to be dismissed from Los Angeles Superior Court.



In the court documents shared by RadarOnline.com, the Modern Family star was previously sued by Reside Custom Homes (RCH) for $1.7 million in damages.

RCH alleged Sofia appointed the company in April 2022 to renovate her $26 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The company claimed the actress agreed to pay for the work as well as contractor’s fee.

Nevertheless, the company worked on her home until March 2023 but the actress failed to pay $ 1.7 million.

Sofia, on the other hand, told the outlet that the lawsuit was filed in an attempt to “pressure her into a settlement”.

The actress pointed out that the contractor used his court filing to “publicise a false narrative about the entire situation”.

Sofia’s attorney revealed that the suit was filed after the actress sent out a demand letter to RCH in which she charged the contractor of performing below-standard work and overcharging her on projects.

So, RCH then filed the public lawsuit after Sofia’s letter.

Now, the actress mentioned the lawsuit “should be moved out of Los Angeles Superior Court and into arbitration”.

Sofia’s lawyer stated, “Not only are [RCH’s] claims subject to arbitration, they are nothing more than frivolous counterclaims that were concocted after Defendants’ counsel sent an October 2023 demand letter regarding [RCH’s] failures to perform its obligations as General Contractor.”

“RCH filed this action in direct contravention of the obligation to arbitrate in order to publicize a false narrative and seek to embarrass well-known actress, Defendant Sofia Vergara, given her public persona,” added the actress attorney.