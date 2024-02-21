Jodie Foster explains why she started working as a child star

Jodie Foster explains why she began her acting career as a child star

Jodie Foster has recently explained why she began her acting career as a child star.



In a new interview with The Atlantic, Foster revealed she became the primary breadwinner to support her family at the age of three in a Coppertone commercial.

The actress told the outlet, “My mother and manager, Brandy, would often stress about their finances.”

“I was it. There was no other income besides me,” recalled Foster.

The Silence of the Lambs actress opened up about being following by a documentary crew once when she was 13.

“I didn’t like it, but didn’t turn down because she felt it was part of her duty to her career and family,” she shared.

Foster explained, “Acting was an outlet for privacy.”

The actress noted she would feel relieved when her mother stayed in her trailer while she was on set, and she could be on her own.

“She couldn’t get inside my body and take that experience from me,” said Foster of her mother.

The Taxi Driver actress mentioned, “My mother could take a whole bunch of experiences from me, but she couldn’t take one.”

“There’s a deliciousness to loneliness. There is nothing like the loneliness of lying in a pool of fake blood at three in the morning in Prospect Park with 175 people around you moving things and whatever — and knowing they will never understand what you’re going through,” pointed out Foster.

For the unversed, Foster’s mother managed her career until she was in her 20s. She died in 2019 at age 90.