Lindsay Lohan was ‘pregnant as hell’ while filming ‘Mean Girls’ the musical

New Regina George actress Renee Rapp revealed the BTS secrets of ‘Mean Girls’ the musical

Lindsay Lohan was “pregnant as hell” while filming her cameo for the new Mean Girls.

New Regina George actress Reneé Rapp, 24, spilled the behind-the-scenes secret of the Mean Girls remake, which featured Lohan, 37, reprising her role as Cady Heron for a brief cameo.

“She’s the coolest, obviously, and it was also like such a blueprint,” Rapp gushed on an episode of Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, adding that she was really “excited” for Lohan’s cameo.

Rapp continued, “She was also pregnant as hell at the time, and so I remember like, I love babies, I’m ageist. So I was so excited that she was there because she’s Lindsay Lohan and she’s so cool and hot but also like, she was pregnant.”

The former child actress welcomed son Luai – meaning “shield or protector” – with husband Bader Shammas in July of last year.

Prior to that, the Parent Trap star spoke fondly about motherhood in an interview with Allure.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan added about her Freaky Friday mom: "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"