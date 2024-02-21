Emma Stone collaborates with Yorgos Lanthimos AGAIN for ‘Save the Green Planet’

Emma Stone teams up with Yorgos Lanthimos for Save the Green Planet

Emma Stone has reportedly collaborated again with Yorgos Lanthimos on his remake of South Korean fantasy comedy, Save the Green Planet.



Emma, who lately earned a BAFTA for her performance in Yorgos’ Poor Things, is believed to play a supporting role in the upcoming movie. The project would mark Yorgos and Emma’s sixth collaboration.

Previously, the duo worked together on The Favourite and will next have Kinds of Kindness, an anthology movie, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

Variety reported that Yorgos’ new movie would begin shooting in the summer in the U.K. and New York.

According to official synopsis, Save the Green Planet follows a story of “a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes to be part of an alien invasion. A battle of wits ensues between the captor, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective”.



Besides Emma, Yorgos would also team up with Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe at Element Pictures for the sixth time. The banner will produce the movie alongside Ari Aster’s Square Peg and CJ ENM (formerly named CJ Entertainment).

The outlet mentioned that Green Planet became festival favourite for CJ Entertainment when it was released in 2003.

Meanwhile, Poor Things is also nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, director, actress and supporting actor, among others.