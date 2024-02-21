Gilmore Girls’ Kelly Bishop to release tell-all memoir called ‘The Third Gilmore Girl’

Kelly Bishop’s upcoming memoir is set to release this fall

Kelly Bishop is penning down her life story.

The 79-year-old actress revealed to People Magazine that she is working on a memoir, set for publishing this fall by Gallery Books.

“From my first steps onto a Broadway stage, to the town of Stars Hollow, I am excited to take my fans along with me through the story of my life,” she said in a statement made to the outlet.

Bishop named the book The Third Gilmore Girl, nodding to her iconic role as the Gilmore family matriarch Emily Gilmore on Amy Sherman-Palladino’s hit show Gilmore Girls.

With Gilmore on the forefront, the forthcoming memoir will explore Bishop’s long journey in show business.

Bishop began her career as a dancer, with notable performances in Broadway hits like Golden Rainbow; Promises, Promises; and On The Town.

She gained acclaim originating the role of Sheila Bryant in the groundbreaking musical A Chorus Line, earning her the 1976 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

On the screen, Bishop is also known for her role as Marjorie Housman in Dirty Dancing, portraying Jennifer Grey's character Baby's mother.