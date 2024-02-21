 
Gilmore Girls’ Kelly Bishop to release tell-all memoir called ‘The Third Gilmore Girl’

Kelly Bishop played the memorable Gilmore family matriarch Emily Gilmore on the hit show

By Christina Harrold
February 21, 2024
Kelly Bishop’s upcoming memoir is set to release this fall
Kelly Bishop is penning down her life story.

The 79-year-old actress revealed to People Magazine that she is working on a memoir, set for publishing this fall by Gallery Books.

“From my first steps onto a Broadway stage, to the town of Stars Hollow, I am excited to take my fans along with me through the story of my life,” she said in a statement made to the outlet.

Bishop named the book The Third Gilmore Girl, nodding to her iconic role as the Gilmore family matriarch Emily Gilmore on Amy Sherman-Palladino’s hit show Gilmore Girls.

With Gilmore on the forefront, the forthcoming memoir will explore Bishop’s long journey in show business.

Bishop began her career as a dancer, with notable performances in Broadway hits like Golden Rainbow; Promises, Promises; and On The Town.

She gained acclaim originating the role of Sheila Bryant in the groundbreaking musical A Chorus Line, earning her the 1976 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

On the screen, Bishop is also known for her role as Marjorie Housman in Dirty Dancing, portraying Jennifer Grey's character Baby's mother.