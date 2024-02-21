Justin Long shares interesting anecdote behind his love for wedding ring

Justin Long has recently shared interesting anecdote for embracing his wedding ring.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Talk, the Lavender actor revealed, “I thought it would be stifling and I wouldn't be able to get it off. But I like it.”
Long, who married actress Kate Bosworth in May 2023, also opened up that the wedding band he’s wearing was not his original ring.
“I lost it. I lost my ring. This is a second ring,” said the Tusk actor.
During the show, the guest Milo Ventimiglia chimed in, who secretly tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano last year, mentioned he never took his ring off as he’s so excited about being a husband.
Earlier, Long confessed he lost his wedding ring months after his marriage with Bosworth in an impromptu ceremony at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, New York.
While discussing about his ring on Live with Kelly and Mark show in May 2023, the actor stated, “I don’t have my ring on because I lost it, unfortunately.”
Long also reflected on his married life with Bosworth, adding, he “feels very lucky to have Bosworth as his wife”.
“Right away, I knew I was going to be friends with her forever. We got along so well. I know it sounds so generic,” he remarked.
King Charles’ cancer diagnoses, rumour has it, may prompt Prince Harry to return to royal family
Tom Sandoval under fire as Rachel Leviss condemns mention of mental health in public discourse
King Charles faces bizarre protest few days after being diagnosed with cancer
Taylor Swift concert security guard's viral dance performance: 'Legendary!'
Meghann Fahy shares post confirming relationship with Leo Woodall
Sofia Vergara’s lawyer reveals RCH wanted to publicise a false narrative and seek to embarrass the actress