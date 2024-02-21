Jeremy Renner shares sweet video of his reunion with Tom Hiddleston

Jeremy Renner caught up with some old friends over the weekend.
Renner, 53, met up with Marvel co-star Tom Hiddleston, 43, after his surprise appearance at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.
The Hawkeye star took to his Instagram on Sunday to share the sweet moment of the pair, who have starred alongside each other for years in the Avengers franchise, caught up with each other during what appeared to be a commercial break.
Hiddleston – who had previously stood up for a solo standing ovation for Renner – couldn’t help but beam at his long-time friend throughout the interaction.
“I ran into some old friends,” Renner captioned the clip, tagging Hiddleston.
On Monday, Renner delighted fans and audience alike by making a surprise appearance at the awards show amid his ongoing recovery from a near-fatal snow-plow accident last year.
As Renner actor stepped onto the stage to a room full of Hollywood A-listers erupting into applause, Hiddleston obligingly got up from his chair for a standing ovation.
However, Hiddleston was the only one to do so, and he didn’t sit down until the applause faded out and Renner began his speech.
“Gotta say, it feels good to be back,” Renner, 53, told the audience. “This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy to be here with you the fans,” he added, referring to his difficult recovery after he broke more than 30 bones.
