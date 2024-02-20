Sam Mendes set to direct four films about each Beatles member

This is the first time the Beatles have signed over rights to their life stories for feature length films

Sam Mendes is bringing back the beatlemania.

The legendary director, who has worked on the likes of American Beauty and Skyfall, is set to direct four separate Beatles movies – one for each of the Beatles members.

Each biopic-style feature film will tell the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr through their individual perspectives.

Mendes shared in a statement made Tuesday, “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Mendes’ Neal Street production partner Pippa Harris chimed in, “We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time.”

The films are slated for release in 2027, marking the first time The Beatles have granted the rights to their life stories and music for a feature-length film – let alone four.

As of yet, no casting announcements have been made.