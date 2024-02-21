Charli D' Amelio sparks dating rumours with Zack Bia after Landon Barker split

Charli D' Amelio sparked dating rumours with known DJ Zack Bia soon after her breakup with Landon Barker.
As per US Magazine, the social media star and socialite were spotted together at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month.
The outing came days after Barker publicly announced his breakup with the TikTok star on social media.
On February 7, the young musician penned a heartbreaking note on his Instagram handle, confirming the end of his relationship with D' Amelio after a year of dating.
Travis Barker's son wrote, "Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together."
He added, "We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other."
Barker asked his fans to respect the former couple's decision of partying ways.
He said, "I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"
D' Amelio and Barker first sparked relationship rumours in June 2022.
