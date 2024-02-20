Tom Cruise gets emotional while speaking up about his son in Ed Zwick’s memoir

Tom Cruise remembers his then eight-year-old son on The Last Samurai set

Tom Cruise gets emotional while talking about his then eight-year-old son Connor on the set of The Last Samurai.



In Ed Zwick’s memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years, the director revealed Cruise was close to his Connor, whom he shares with former wife Nicole Kidman.

To bring out raw emotions on 2003 period drama, Zwick penned he began discussing about Connor at the time.

“’Tell me about your son,' I said. Tom looked at me, surprised. I knew Connor had just returned to L.A. and Tom wouldn’t be seeing him for a while. For a moment Tom was quiet. And then he began to talk,” said Zwick.

In the memoir, Zwick penned, “It doesn’t matter what he said in those few short moments in the fading light. I watched as he looked inward, and a window seemed to open and his eyes softened.”

Zwick praised Cruise, stating he “nailed the scene”.

On their way off set, Zwick made an eye contact with Cruise while mouthing to him a “thank you”.

For the unversed, Cruise usually preferred keeping his personal life private, which entailed details about his kids.

The Top Gun star and Kidman also share Isabella and Connor, while he had one daughter Suri from his second marriage to Katie Holmes.

Meanwhile, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years is available now at book stores.