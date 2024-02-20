Kourtney Kardashian shares Blink 182 backstage snaps featuring son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian had some backstage fun at husband Travis Barker’s concert with their kids.
The mom of four – who recently welcomed her and Travis’ firstborn Rocky – took to Instagram to give a peak behind the curtains as Travis’ band Blink-182 performed at the Qudos Bank Arena in Brisbane, Australia.
The carousel post featured snaps of the Kardashians star and her four children – three of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
In the first photo, Kourtney posed by leaning against baby Rocky’s stroller with one hand as daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 9, ran past behind her.
Another photo showed the Poosh founder taking a mirror selfie with Penelope, while another one showed Reign standing in front of his stepdad’s band’s poster and flashing a giant smile.
Yet another snap showed Kourtney lovingly gazing down at Rocky as he remained obscured by his stroller.
She captioned the post, “the chaos,” with a red heart emoji.
At some point in the night, Kourtney was able to break free from her mom duties and catch a glimpse of her husband shredding the drums on stage.
She shared the snap to her Stories, captioning it, “last night was fun.”
