Netflix CEO breaks silence on David Fincher's 'Squid Game' remake

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently shut down all rumors, revolving around David Fincher’s remake of the Korean original TV series Squid Game.
Sarandos asked fans to steer clear of such “rumors” during his two-day visit to Korea, marking this as his second official visit in just eight months.
Fincher who is known for his work in Hollywood hits, including Se7en" (1995), "Fight Club" (1999), "Zodiac" (2007), "The Social Network" (2010) and "Gone Girl" (2014), is rumoured to have set eyes on the Korean series.
Fans were head over heels in love with the concept of a US remake of the highly-anticipated Korean series.
However, Sarandos put all rumours to bed, confirming that there’s no remake in the pipeline.
Netflix executive visited the ChungCheong province to witness the filming set of Squid Game Season two.
In a conversation with the press at Netflix Korea’s press event in Seoul, Sarandos expressed his sentiments over the emerging industry in terms of storytelling and plot-lines. He shared: "I’m so thrilled to be back in Korea".
Squid Game Season two is scheduled for a 2024 release, according to Netflix.
However, specific window remains undisclosed.
