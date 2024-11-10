Ariana Grande’s beau Ethan Slater posed solo at premiere for THIS reason

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande keep their relationship private because of these reasons

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who connected at the set of film adaptation of musical Wicked in 2022, have seen the highs and lows of their relationship.

The lovebird’s relationship attracted a lot of attention when they began dating because Ethan and Ariana were both married to their ex-partners at the time.

The Intervenors star, 32, opened up about his relationship in an interview with GQ Magazine, "I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public."

He continued, "It’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love.”

These comments explain why the actor was seen posing on his own at the Wicked premiere on Saturday, November 9th, while the 7 rings hitmaker was photographed with co-star Cynthia Erivo.

A year later the couple has grown more comfortable with being in the public eye but they still keep their relationship private.

Ethan and Ariana reportedly began dating while filming the two-part theatre film.