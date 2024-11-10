Ariana Grande’s tattoos hold ‘significant’ meaning, says expert

Experts weighs in on what Ariana Grande's butterfly tattoos represent

Ariana Grande appears to hold on to her precious memories by getting a tattoo associated with them as she now has a notable number of 61 pieces of body art.

The Side to Side hitmaker, 32, got multiple tattoos as a nod to her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and former husband Dalton Gomez but have now gotten most of them covered after break up and divorce, respectively.

The butterfly tattoos that the star flaunts on her upper arms appear the most mysterious to fans which are covered with makeup at times and pictured at others. The butterflies on her arms appeared faded at the Met Gala and completely disappeared when she filmed Wicked.

However, the we can’t be friends songstress revealed in September, during a makeup video for Vogue, that she'd added a butterfly to her tattoo as a tribute to her Wicked character, Glinda.

She called the time "deeply special and transformative" while she filmed the two-part movie amid her split from then-husband Dalton Gomez.

Analysing the singer’s tattoos, relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror, "The tattoo is likely reflective of her love and appreciation for the incredible experience she had while shooting. It's possible that the tattoo of Glinda also serves as an artistic reminder of how Ariana has grown in her own life."