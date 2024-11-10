Paris Hilton blooms romance with Carter Reum at star-studded event

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum share two children born through surrogacy

Fashionista, Paris Hilton was spotted having a lovey-dovey moment with husband Carter Reum at the glamorous 'Baby2Baby' gala, as he extended a passionate gesture towards her.

Every year, many stars attend the charity based gala to giveaway essential items, like; diapers and clothing to underprivileged children.

Among the famous faces, the 43-year-old was the only one who embraced the motherhood event, appearing with her two children and life-partner.

During the event, the star shared PDA packed moment with the venture capitalist, when he bent down to kiss her forehead, as the photographers captured their affectionate moment.

Paris was dolled up in a soft pink gown adorned with shimmering silver embroidery that sparkled under the lights.

Moreover, the Paris In Love actor's extravagant dress evoked nostalgia for Classic Hollywood, as it featured opulent robe-like sleeves and delicate mesh above her décolletage.

She complimented her all over look with her blonde locks, styled in an elegant wavy manner, and enhanced her facial features through a soft glam makeup.

For the unknown, Paris Hilton got engaged with businessman, Carter Reum, on February 13, 2021. Later, the duo tied the knot in Los Angeles on November 11.

They have a son and a daughter born through surrogacy in January and November 2023, respectively.