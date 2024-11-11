Paul Danan’s life takes harsh turn after being forced to take normal Job

Paul Danan, known for his dramatic character in Hollyoaks, has taken a surprising turn in his career after bowing out of the spotlight.

The 46-year-old star recently shared that he had to make some huge changes, including getting a regular job after he decided to quit the show.

Danan, who once made it all the way to Hollywood, appearing in reality shows like Celebrity Love Island but later his luck took a downturn as he eventually started working in a shop.

During his recent interview with MailOnline, he shared, "It's very tough. I mean, maybe years ago I shouldn't have left Hollyoaks, but I made that decision because after four years."

He further explained that he did not want to push himself for staying in the show, saying no one wants to end up like Ken Barlow, who got stuck in the same role forever during his career.

He continued, "I needed to play different roles, I mean how many storylines can one character have?"

While explaining his painful journey of his career, he revealed, "I worked in a place called I Smashed It, which is where if you drop your iPhone or your phone and the screen smashes, then we'll fix the screen for you."

However, Danan hit some rough patches in his career and now he is trying very hard to keep himself away from spotlight, decided to walk on new path that will make his life easier than before.