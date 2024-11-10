Pamela Anderson shares real reason behind make-up free look

Pamela Anderson opens up about her make-up free look

Pamela Anderson has recently shared real reason behind her decision to go for make-up free look.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress explained how she now feels “more myself than ever,” after wearing no make-up at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

The Baywatch star, who is promoting her new vegan cookbook I Love You, told the outlet, “There’s these beautiful clothes. I’m wearing Vivienne Westwood. I have this great hat and beautiful coat.”

“Nobody’s going to notice if I don’t wear any make-up,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Pamela mentioned, “I didn’t realise it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me.”

“It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day,” she stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pamela addressed her persona she depicted on her popular show, Baywatch.

“I created this character to combat or to cover up a lot of my disappointment in things that have happened along the way,” continued the actress.

Unfortunately, the actress confessed, “My public perception has changed and you don’t realize how much that affects your children.”

However, Pamela shared she’s comfortable showing her true natural look in public as a mother and homebody.

“Now I’m playing myself. Now I feel more myself than ever,” pointed out the actress.

Meanwhile, Pamela added, “I think they feel a lot more comfortable now too, looking at me at this point in my life. It has been a journey for all of us, but we’re all in a better place now.”