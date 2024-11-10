Katy Perry makes stunning appearance at Baby2Baby Gala

Katy Perry stuns onlookers in recent red carpet appearance

Katy Perry, who always leaves onlookers stunned at her fashion choices, debuted another remarkable look at Baby2Baby Gala.

The 40-year-old popstar donned a cream-white coloured silk Versace dress that touched the floor, for the gala presented by Paul Mitchell, on Saturday, November 9th.

The Roar songstress’ elegant dress featured an interesting chain detail on the neckline, which she matched with the silver jewellery she accessorised her outfit with.

Perry let her hair down and straightened them for the occasion, completing the glamorous look with bronze nude makeup and thick lashes.

This look comes after the Teenage Dream hitmaker has maintained a streak of memorable red carpet looks this year.

She stunned fans in September with a grunge look featuring a matching one-shoulder top and floor-length skirt made of a gauzy material. The outfit stood out because of its daring cut and style.

The skirt which was pinned at Perry’s back revealed her temporary QR code tattoo. The code linked to the pre-order website for her now-released album 143.

Perry completed her grunge look with wet looking curls styled with gel, and a black metal arm cuff. She wore a similar nude lip with her outfit at the time.