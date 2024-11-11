Leonardo DiCaprio 50th birthday bash guest list revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated 50th birthday with friends and family

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded party.

According to the Daily Mail, on Saturday night, November 9, the Titanic star hosted an extravagant bash for his celebrity friends, including Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke, and many more.

Leonardo ditched his usual tradition of partying with models for his milestone birthday celebrations and instead surrounded himself with his pals and industry fellows.

Hilton, 43, turned heads with her sizzling appearance in a dazzling silver sequin gown with cutouts.

The mother of two paired the dress, which featured a thigh-high slit, with a chic white fur draped over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Perry, 40, showed off her fashion sense in a white satin maxi adorned with a cowl neck.

She accessorised her dress with sparkling earrings and left her long, dark locks loosely around her shoulders.

In addition to Hilton and Perry, other stars like Cara Delevingne, rapper Tyga, Snowfall actor Damson Idris, and singer Robin Thicke were also spotted at the glamorous celebration.

Also making a rare appearance were Leonardo’s father, George, 81, and his stepmother, Peggy Farrar, who joined the festivities to celebrate the Hollywood heartthrob's birthday.

Over the past year, DiCaprio veered from his usual Great Gatsby-style parties complete with endless rotations of starlets on his arm.

During his 49th birthday bash, the A-lister was the life of the party, performing a rap and dancing in front of an the crowd.