William, Sophie support Princess Kate during Remembrance Service

Kate looked elegant in a black military-style coat and a netted hat

Princess Kate was supported by the Duchess of Edinburgh at Remembrance Sunday today, with both women showing a strong bond of solidarity during the poignant ceremony.

The appearance marked Kate’s first major engagement since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and she was seen standing with Sophie in a rare moment of royal unity.

Kate, who looked elegant in a black military-style coat and a netted hat, attended the service after her participation in the Royal Festival of Remembrance the previous evening. With Queen Camilla absent due to illness, Kate was originally set to take her place on the Foreign Office balcony alone.

However, Sophie, who shares a close relationship with Kate, was moved to stand alongside her, replacing the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. This heartfelt gesture demonstrated the strength of their friendship and support.

Kate, who has been undergoing chemotherapy, made a radiant return to her royal duties, and Sophie provided additional reassurance by staying close.

Judi James, a body language expert, explained: "Sophie was clearly in the role of temporary stand-in for William. She chatted to Kate on the balcony as the two women stood side-by-side and despite Kate's impeccable appearance of confidence as she stood in the spot that used to belong to the late Queen, Sophie appeared to be keeping a watchful eye over her as Anne has clearly been keeping over brother Charles."

James continued, “It was the small touch or even pat on the back as Kate walked ahead inside the building that seemed to not only offer a form of maternal affection, caring and reassurance or even congratulation to her niece-in-law, but it also looked like the visible proof to William that Kate is in very safe and caring royal hands when he is not there by her side.”

At the service’s conclusion, Kate proudly watched as her husband, Prince William, placed his wreath, the moment marked by a faint smile of pride. Her Victorian-themed coat dress, with its high-neck velvet bow and elegant buttons, seemed to mirror William’s growing royal presence, symbolised by his thickening beard and regal demeanor.