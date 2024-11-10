'Twilight' star admits having serious doubts before filming one of his movies

Robert Pattinson experimented multiple roles after 'Twilight' success

English actor, Robert Pattinson has unveiled that he was quite afraid before filming, The Lighthouse.

After the success of his popular film Twilight, Pattinson went on doing adventurous roles with playing a troubled billionaire in Cosmopolis,and a criminal in Good Time.

Besides them all, the 38-year-old actor believes that the 2019 film directed by Robert Eggers was the most challenging one for him.

While talking to Screen Daily, The Batman actor stated: “I couldn’t really get my head around it at first.”

“It’s such a feat of maintaining multiple different tones that when I read it, I thought, I can’t actually imagine how it’s going to gel together. I could see that it was really good, but I did feel a bit of a risk doing it.”

Robert, 38, said that he truly had confidence in Egger’s work. While praising the director, he said: “You could see that he was a master, technically.”

He also said: “I liked that it seemed as if they built a world – where if the camera were to move in any direction, it would seem just as full. But I didn’t think I wanted to do a horror film.”

The Lighthouse, backed by Universal Pictures and Walt Disney Studios, showcased a Lighthouse keeper, who is haunted by strange and mysterious visions.