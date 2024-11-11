Jennifer Lopez furious over Ben Affleck's recent move

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once again find themselves under the spotlight as the ongoing drama of their split continues to get worse.

According to an insider, the On The Floor star does not seem very thrilled with her ex-husband's recent move, which took her sleep away.

The 55-year-old star has been feeling uneasy about his new lifestyle, sparking numerous rumours of him dating again.

As his longtime friendship with David Beckham and his wife Victoria keeps growing, Affleck's recent moves are hit the nerve of his ex-wife, triggering some old feelings.

The source further revealed to InTouch Weekly that Lopez is not 'so happy' with Ben's new friendship with his pals David and Victoria, as the three of them settle down in Miami.

"J. Lo has always really liked and admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony they got very close."

They went on saying that the Batman actor is all over them as they are hanging out more. However, it seems like now he's suddenly making his way into a lot of her old friends circle.

The former couple, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, after a long hiatus when they first decided to part ways in January 2004.