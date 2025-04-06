Chris Evans 'secret talent' may shock fans

Chris Evans pays surprise to fan at tattoo shop

Chris Evans has multiple talents that many people might not know.

Recently, one of the tattoo parlour owners has unveiled a rare fact about the Captain America star which could come out as a shock to his admirers.

The news comes after Evans showed up at his shop East Side Ink Tattoo in New York City to surprise a fan, who was getting a Captain America tattoo as a tribute to the actor.

The co-owner of the shop Josh Lord, who also met the 43-year-old star, revealed that he was surprised to witness his secret talent that might be unknown to many.

Josh told PEOPLE, "One thing that surprises me still about him is that he always seems to have a secret talent that we didn’t know about."

He recalled showing a card trick to Chris, which he blew off. But he revealed that The Avengers actor also showed off a flawless yet difficult trick, 'like it was nothing'.

Lord shared, "For example, one time I tried to show off a cool card trick I’d just learned, and I flubbed it.”

“But Chris pulled off a flawless, and quite difficult trick, like it was nothing.” According to the shop owner, Evans got those ‘hidden depths.’