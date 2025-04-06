'The White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Wood exposes unexpected past choices

‘White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood exposes unexpected side of past choices

Aimee Lou Wood, American actress who is best known for her role in The White Lotus, has shared a deeply personal story about her past struggles with self-image.

During a candid interview, the 31-year-old actress admitted that she used to "desexualize" herself in effort to fit into certain expectations.

Aimee revealed that dealing with body image issues or showing any part of herself felt like her “worst nightmare.” However, this struggle hit hardest when she first appeared on Sex Education as Aimee Gibbs, making her debut in front of the camera feel even more challenging.

She shared with The Sunday Times: "I remember feeling quite vulnerable after Sex Education. If it had been all of us getting our boobs out, then I would feel better. It felt like I was the one that had done the freakiest stuff."

"When I was younger and I was dealing with my eating stuff, it was my worst nightmare to get my body out. But I’d worked through that stuff — and then I was back to covering up.

I look back and there was so much in the way that I started to desexualise myself. Sometimes you just want to put on a sexy dress and be a siren, but I denied myself that," the actress added.

Since getting a role in The White Lotus, Aimee has found success in the US and feels much more at ease. This time, she’s able to openly talk about intimate scenes with her co-stars, which has made her feel “less alone” in the process.