‘Love Is Blind’ stars Amber, Matt Barnett become parents with first baby together

Amber Barnett and husband Matt Barnett welcome first baby

Amber Barnett and her husband Matt Barnett, who first captured hearts on Season 1 of Love Is Blind, have officially welcomed their first baby.

The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Sunday via Instagram, and honestly, it’s giving all the feels.

“Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed,” Amber shared alongside a sweet snap from the hospital.

“If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours.”

And just in case that didn’t already melt you into a puddle, Amber added, “It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away.”

Meanwhile, Matt kept it short and swoon-worthy on his own page, writing, “Promoted from daddy to dad #girldad.” Sir, that hashtag alone could start a group chat of proud tears.

Amber first spilled the pregnancy tea last October on the Love Seat podcast, where she hilariously said Matt “just went and knocked [her] up … over summer break.”

She also confessed she was unknowingly pregnant while celebrating their friend and Love Is Blind co-star Cameron Hamilton’s birthday that July.

“I was bartending at that party, and I know we were all getting turnt,” she admitted. “So, little baby B might come out ready to throw down with us.”

Amber first debuted her bump in an all-white outfit shortly after, and since then, she’s been lovingly chronicling the pregnancy on Instagram — from bump pics to sweet throwbacks with Matt.

“Where it started, Where we’ve been, Where we’re at,” she captioned a heartwarming montage that traced their journey from Netflix pods to parenthood.

The couple met and fell in love during the first season of Love Is Blind back in 2018, tying the knot in November of that year — although fans didn’t get to see it all play out until the show premiered in 2020.

And for those who’ve been keeping an eye on their relationship status, Amber shut down any rumors back in September with a simple, “Yes, @barnettisblind and I are still married.”

Now, the Barnetts are adding “Mom” and “Dad” to their happily ever after — and honestly, we’re just here hoping Baby B gets her own tiny gold goblet.