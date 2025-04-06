Adele makes 'unexpected' public return while on music hiatus

Adele makes first public appearance amid ongoing music hiatus

Adele makes rare date night appearance with fiancé Rich Paul following her decision to go on a music hiatus.

The 36-year-old, who had previously revealed her plans to take a 'big break' in 2024, was recently spotted in a rare outing at an NBA game.

During the game on Saturday, April 5, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, the singer posed for photos, wearing a denim-sleeved coat and showcasing soft glam.

This comes hot on the heels of her last announcement, admitting that she ‘doesn’t know’ when they can expect to see her ruling the stage again.

She said at the time, “I’m so sad this residency is over, but I am so glad that it happened; I really, really am.

“I will miss it terribly. I will miss you terribly. I don’t know when I next want to perform again.”

The Someone Like You hitmaker dropped several hints about her marriage when she told the crowd that they are 'getting married.'

In response to a fan’s marriage proposal, Adele said, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married.”

For the unversed, the couple first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in 2021.