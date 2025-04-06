Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's romance hit with major challenge

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster face relationship challenges

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are testing the strength of their new romance with the complexities of a long-distance relationship.

A source spilled to In Touch that the couple who confirmed their relationship in early January 2025 is now separated due to the Deadpool & Wolverine star's filming commitments.

Jackman, 54, has flew a few miles away from his love interest due to the filming of The Death of Robin Hood in Northern Ireland.

"They’re being stoic about it and insisting this will only make them stronger," the insider revealed. "But with the time zone difference and their equally busy schedules, it’s bound to be a challenge."

Despite the challenges, the lovebirds has devised a solution to stay connected. They have vowed to check in on each other before going to bed or anytime in the day, whenever its possible, while juggling their busy schedules.

"It’s certainly going to be a test for their relationship, no doubt about that," the tipser stated.

The Music Man co-stars, who first sparked romance rumors after starring together on Broadway, sealed the romance rumours after months of speculations.

Jackman and Foster, 50, confirmed their relationship after divorces from Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin, respectively.