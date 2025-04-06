Camilla's sister reveals Queen's secret power in marriage with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla will mark their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9

Queen Camilla has an underrated superpower when it comes to her marriage with King Charles, according to her sister.

In a rare interview with The Mail, Annabel Elliot opened up about the secret to Camilla and Charles' lasting bond as they prepare to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

And at the heart of it, she revealed, is a superpower the Queen rarely gets credit for: her sense of humor.

“I would almost say it’s the biggest gift she has given him,” Elliot said. “The humour. It’s been such a bond between them. And even if they argue, they will always laugh.”

Their relationship, she explained, is built on decades of friendship, mutual respect — and an unshakable loyalty.

“She is not trying to steal his thunder in any way at all. He is the King. And she will do her best to support him and be totally loyal to him.”

Elliot added that Camilla’s ability to cope under pressure, see the lighter side of royal life, and tell a good story (even if it’s a bit exaggerated) has helped keep the couple grounded.

“Theirs… is a huge friendship,” she said. “She is a very strong character and she sticks to her guns.”