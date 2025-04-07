Prince Harry's 'problem' with Sentebale boss 'started with Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry bashed the 'blatant lies' that 'forced' him and other trustees to resign

Before Prince Harry’s very public falling out with Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka, tensions may have already been brewing — thanks to Meghan Markle.

According to The Mail, an insider claimed, “The problem, though, started with Meghan. Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.”

The report alleges Meghan and Dr. Chandauka clashed well before the current controversy involving the Duke of Sussex and the charity he co-founded in 2006.

One incident at a Florida polo fundraiser reportedly revealed icy dynamics. While Dr. Chandauka greeted the Duchess warmly, Meghan allegedly offered only a quick “Hi” before heading off to drink champagne with Serena Williams.

A source added, “She didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event,” despite Dr. Chandauka's attempt to introduce her.

Behind the scenes, tensions escalated. The Telegraph previously reported that Harry’s team once asked Dr. Chandauka to deny rumours of a rift with Meghan.

When she refused, Harry allegedly followed up with a note described as “imperious” and “unpleasant.”

Dr. Chandauka has since accused Harry of trying to force her out through “bullying” and “harassment.”

Harry, who stepped down as patron in March, broke his silence this week, welcoming the Charity Commission’s investigation and blasting “blatant lies” surrounding the fallout.