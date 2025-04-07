Gayle King’s ‘winging it’ while getting ready to go to space

Gayle King on going to space

Gayle King is getting ready to blast off—literally—but admits she’s still figuring out the whole “what to pack for space” situation.

“I’m winging it,” King, 70, told Us Weekly on Saturday, April 5, at the glitzy 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

“I’m getting ready. I’m now putting my bag together. Like, what do you put in the bag to go to space, right?”

Lucky for her, she’s got a pint-sized packing assistant: her grandson, Lucas.

“So I’m staying with my daughter,” King shared. “I just asked my favorite grandson, ‘Could you pick out your favorite animal, one of your favorite stuffed animals, that could go with me to space and keep ‘Gyla’ company?’ So he’s looking.”

While the packing list may be up in the air, one thing is certain—this trip is going to be out of this world.

King is part of the all-women crew for Blue Origin’s upcoming mission, marking the first time the Jeff Bezos-owned company is sending an entirely female team into space.

“Well, it’s the first all women crew,” King said. “I imagine that we’ll comb our hair and put on lipstick.”

And as for her nerves? They’re definitely along for the ride. “On a scale of 1-10, it’s a 12,” she admitted when asked about her anxiety ahead of the April 14 launch.

King will be joining fellow space travelers including pop star Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher and civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and journalist-helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez.

The historic NS-31 mission will take off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas and is expected to last about 11 minutes.

While it won’t reach orbital space, the flight will cross the Kármán line—about 65 miles above Earth—considered the edge of space by international standards.

Before liftoff, the adventurous crew will undergo their final training in Van Horn, Texas. Until then, King is trusting her grandson’s stuffed animal selection and keeping things light—even when prepping for a rocket ride.

Honestly, if anyone can make space travel feel both glamorous and relatable, it’s Gayle King.