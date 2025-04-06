Will Smith faces backlash over rap comeback

Will Smith has recently faced backlash by critics over his rap comeback.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that music industry insiders and critics slammed the I Am Legend actor’s music.

“Will is almost a senior citizen now, and there's no way he'll be able to connect with today's hip-hop crowd,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “This stink of desperation – and the music stinks, too. It's actually some of the worst in history and this stinks of pure desperation on his part.”

It is pertinent to mention that Will’s career affected after he slapped Chris Rock at Oscars stage back in 2022.

Insiders from the industry pointed out that Will’s attempt to take another swipe at music is “an ill-fated move that is already hitting a sour note with rap fans”.

“Will has been out of the music game for so long, rap fans just don't seem to think he's relevant anymore,” remarked an insider.

The source explained, “He always made lighter, more family-friendly rap, but with the likes of hardcore Kendrick Lamar being the biggest stars, that just isn't the rap world these days.”

“You can see Will falling on his face,” stated an insider.

Another source noted, “Will is testing the waters overseas before considering a U.S. tour.”

“But he's now a relic in the rap world and likely to suffer a failure that will kill his career completely,” added an insider.