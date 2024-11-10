Prince Andrew’s clash with King Charles may entangle politician Rachel Reeves

Prince Andrew undisclosed funding helps Duke retain Royal Lodge residence.

Prince Andrew’s ongoing clash with King Charles may take a new twist, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves potentially drawn into the royal feud.

Labour MPs are calling for transparency regarding the funding source behind the Duke of York's lease at Royal Lodge, which has reportedly been secured through undisclosed financial backing.

Since the Crown Estate, which controls assets linked to the royal family, transfers its profits to the Treasury, Reeves and her office have oversight of its dealings.

There are growing concerns that Andrew might be leveraging his past foreign business connections, developed during his time as Britain’s trade envoy, to fund his luxurious residence.

The debate surrounding Prince Andrew's continued residence at Royal Lodge is intensifying, with growing calls for transparency regarding the funding behind his stay.

Leeds Labour MP Alex Sobel has called for "full disclosure" of the financial arrangements to preserve the Royal Family’s reputation, while York Central MP Rachael Maskell highlighted the need for clarity given the rising cost of the monarchy, which is set to increase by £45 million to £132 million next year.

Maskell questioned why Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following his infamous Newsnight interview, continues to occupy his Windsor mansion.

While Prince Andrew has relied on financial support from his brother, King Charles, in recent years, it has now been confirmed that he has secured alternative, undisclosed funding.

This week, Sir Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, assured the public that the Duke's funding is legitimate.

However, the Duke’s refusal to vacate the Royal Lodge, where he signed a 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate in 2003, has only fueled tensions between him and the King.

Despite no longer serving as a working royal, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson remain at the estate, adding to the ongoing royal feud.