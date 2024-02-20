Prince William, Kate Middleton receive shock news from Jordan

Princess Rajwa's father has died just eight months after Kate Middleton and Prince William attended her wedding, The Royal Hashemite Court announced the death of Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif on Sunday.

In an announcement shared on their website, the court said: "The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of the father of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace. By His Majesty King Abdullah’s orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, 18 February 2024."



"The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times."

Al-Saif was by his daughter's side at her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein on June 1, 2023. Al Saif is survived by his wife Azza Al Sudairi and their four children.

The marriage was attended by the royals from around the world such as Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, the now-King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark, Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands with their daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia, Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and many more.

Crown Prince Hussein turned to Instagram to share a tribute to his father-in-law. He wrote a touching message along with a photo of him hugging Al Saif.



"With profound sadness and sorrow, we bid farewell to my beloved father-in-law. We will always remember his kindness, generosity, and integrity. May God bestow mercy upon him and grant us patience and strength," the royal captioned the post.

Al Saif, who breathed his last at the age of 71, worked for the Al Saif Group, a business that dealt with construction and health industries. Rajwa's father served as the company’s chairman and executive officer.