Josh Brolin did not star in 'Deadpool' because of Ryan Reynolds?

Josh Brolin may not reprise his evil persona from the Deadpool films.



Brolin while promoting Dune: Part Two during an interview with Collider, the 56-year-old actor hinted at his potential absence from the upcoming Deadpool.

The actor when asked by the outlet about his reprisal of being the villain in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, joked, "No. I don't know. Because Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't like me? I don't know." After a bit of a pause, he added, "Maybe."

Brolin added much anticipation with his answer to his upcoming movie's role.

In Deadpool 2, where Brolin portrayed Cable, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson recruited a squad of mutant outlaws to defend a small child with mutant abilities from a time-traveling cyborg.

In the upcoming film, Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in the X-Men universe alongside Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Morena Baccarin, and Brianna Hildebran.

Reynolds said on Valentine's Day that Emma Corrin will be joining the Marvel universe, but he has verified that his pal Taylor Swift isn't in the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in July 2023 that Jennifer Garner would be playing Elektra, the assassin, again in the movie. She previously portrayed the role in a stand-alone movie about the character in 2005.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26 worldwide.