Alabama Barker slams critiques over cosmetic surgery claims

Alabama Barker is putting the record straight, in response to rumors that she has changed her appearance.



The 18-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared an Instagram carousel on February 15th, wherein she was seen wearing a bikini and a crochet swimsuit coverup in the colors red, black, yellow, and green. One picture was a cheeky picture of her on a boat, sunning herself in the sun.

The Instagram comment section was flocked by a few users discussed Alabama's physical attributes.

“This child has done alot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!” one wrote.

The aspiring musician responded to the accusation.

“I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful,” Alabama commented.

Alabama had previously used social media to request that people stop making comments about her appearance. She claimed in a TikTok video that her weight increase was due to an autoimmune condition and a thyroid issue.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” Alabama said after critics allegedly referred to the then-17-year-old as a “catfish.”

“I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let’s see how beautiful you look," she said.

“So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself,” she continued after explaining her health a bit more. “It’ll get you further in life.”