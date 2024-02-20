Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree spotted strolling in NYC, are they DATING?

Joe Jonas finds comfort in Stormi Bree after divorce filing.

Joe Jonas and rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree were spotted enjoying each other's company during a leisurely stroll in New York City on Monday morning.

The singer-songwriter, known for his support of ex Sophie Turner's new relationship, kept close to Bree as they navigated through the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

Jonas opted for a layered look, sporting a zip-up jacket over a purple button-up shirt, complemented by dark gray jeans and leather boots.

Meanwhile, Bree kept things casual in distressed beige jeans paired with an oversized denim jacket, exuding comfort as she accompanied the Disney Channel alum on their outing.

The singer and model first sparked dating rumors in January after Priyanka Chopra, the sister-in-law of the former, posted and swiftly deleted a photo on her Instagram Story depicting the duo enjoying champagne together.

Before his involvement with the fashion industry personality, Jonas, was in a longstanding relationship with actress Sophie Turner commencing in 2017.

Their relationship progressed to engagement that same year, culminating in two separate wedding ceremonies held in 2019.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020, followed by the birth of their second daughter, Delphine, two years later.

However, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September of the previous year, subsequently arranging a temporary custody agreement with his estranged wife in the subsequent month.



