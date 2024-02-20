Adele breaks her silence on viral 2022 NBA meme: Here’s why

Adele gets candid about her viral meme in 2022

Adele has recently broken her silence on a viral 2022 NBA meme.



During her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas over the weekend, the songstress revealed why she looked annoyed at a NBA game in February 2022.

She began, “Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying? Looking everywhere but the camera?”

“I’d like to give some context to that meme,” said the songstress.

Adele admitted, “I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right?”

“I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game; I’m asking for it, whatever, but [boyfriend] Rich [Paul] was working the room and talking to players and people, I was fine, I didn’t mind,” recalled the 35-year-old.

The Skyfall crooner quipped, “I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you.”

Adele remembered that the camera crew asked her two separate times if they could film her for the jumbotron, but she told them, “Please don’t. I just cancelled Vegas; I really don’t want to.”

However, they ignored her pleas and filmed her that led to her pouty face as seen in the meme.

“The reason my lips look like I had filler because I have naturally big lips and don’t need filler and the reason, I looked like a different person was because I was sulking,” disclosed Rolling in the Deep singer.

Adele explained she just wanted to give some context, because she was ignoring, looking everywhere but in the camera.

“I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed. But I guess I was asking for it by going,” remarked the songstress.

In the end, Adele added, “Also my face is very meme-able, I can’t help it.”