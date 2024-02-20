Danny Masterson moved back to minimum security prison for his safety

Danny Masterson is serving out his prison sentence of 30 years to life on two counts of rape

Danny Masterson didn’t last long in the infamous maximum security facility Corcoran State Prison.

In fact, the disgraced actor was moved out of the Central Californian facility – famously known for housing the likes of cult leader Charles Mason and Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan – in less than three weeks after he was transferred there.

Per a new report by Deadline, the That 70s Show star was moved out of the prison over “safety concerns for Masterson’s well-being.”

The 47-year-old actor is now serving his sentence at the minimum security California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

After a month of serving time in North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, Masterson was sent to the Level 4 maximum security housing unit in Corcoran.

He was also denied bail pending appeal, with a judge reasoning that Masterson – having recently divorced from his wife Bijou Phillips and lost custody of their 9-year-old daughter Fianna.

Considering the fact that Masterson "has no wife to go home to," the judge ultimately rendered him ineligible for bail.