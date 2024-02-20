Meghan Markle's childhood snaps resemble son Archie, draws spotlight

One of the snapshots reveals a striking resemblance between Meghan and her son Archie

New photos have unveiled Meghan Markle's enchanting childhood, capturing the young Duchess looking exceptionally adorable and content alongside her parents.

Growing up in View Park–Windsor Hills, Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex, now 42, attended Hollywood Little Red Schoolhouse. At the age of eleven, Meghan and her classmates penned a letter to Procter & Gamble advocating for the gender-neutralization of a dishwashing soap commercial aired nationally.

In previously unseen photographs obtained by MailOnline, Prince Harry's wife is depicted as a newborn, cradled in the loving embrace of her maternal grandmother, Jeanette.

Another image shows Meghan gazing up at the camera, clad in a cozy black hoodie, exuding a remarkable likeness to her five-year-old son Archie at the same age.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with, the now Duchess of Sussex's cousin Shawn Johnson, 43, said: 'She was always really sweet. She was kind and she always had a star quality about her.



'She was infectious with just the way she was and really mature for her age. She was always really looking after us and making sure that we're all doing fine.'

Shawn is the son of Joseph Johnson, Markle's maternal uncle who died aged 72 of congestive heart failure in August 2021.

Although the pair lost contact in their early twenties, Shawn says he hopes to get back in touch with his cousin who is currently estranged from everyone in her family with the exception of her mother Doria, husband, and children.