Taylor Swift announces exciting news for future Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with some exciting news for her forthcoming Eras Tour shows as she performed her fourth show in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning musician, who set the tradition of performing two different surprise songs every night at her show, revealed that she will no longer be limiting herself to the choice for her acoustic part of the show.

During her earlier shows, Swift maintained that her surprise songs will not be repeated once she has played them to keep the shows unique.

Talking to the crowd, Swift shared that the idea behind the surprise songs was to “challenge me to really get to all the ones that I just don’t naturally gravitate towards, and I feel really proud about having done that.”

“But this is sort of a public service announcement to everyone who might be anywhere else on the tour, or whatever, or watching this — we have a lot of people, we’re very lucky to have a lot of people watch this on the internet and care about these shows if they’re not here,” Swift said.

“I’ve just been kind of rethinking, and I’ve been thinking I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘If I played this song, I can’t play it again,'” she continued.

“So, from now on, I don’t want to take any paint colours out of the paintbox or tools out of the toolbox. I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it and I want to be able to make changes to songs. Does that sound OK?” she added.

The musician was immediately met with a massive applause from her 96,000 attendees inside Melbourne Cricket Ground.