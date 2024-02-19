Joe Manganiello makes Caitlin O’Connor romance official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are now Instagram official after they took a major step in their relationship.

The Magic Mike actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of highlights from his hot and happening week which also featured his girlfriend.

In the caption detailed his whole week and what he had been upto, including a glimpse from his Valentine’s Day celebration.

“As we are almost a week away from the DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND premiere Monday February 26th, we got together at Hollywood & Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up,” he wrote.

“I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while Bubbles made a new friend,” he continued. “Found some time to get some shading done with Small Paul.”

Finally, he wrote, “And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin,” adding a heart emoji at the end.

The pair, who were first linked in September 2023, recently moved in together after the True Blood star finalised his divorce from Sofia Vergara.

They made their red carpet debut three months later at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City.

This is the first time Manganiello had posted about O'Connor.